Young man shot dead by anti-terror squad in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A young man was killed on Friday in Islamabad after the anti-terror squad allegedly opened fire on a vehicle.

Police said the 21-year-old, Usama Nadeem, was shot on Srinagar Highway reportedly after ignoring police warning to pull over. A Islamabad Police spokesperson said the anti-terror squad was responding to a tip-off about a robbery attempt in Shams Colony. When they reached the locality, they spotted a "suspicious" vehicle with tinted windows and asked it to stop. When the driver failed to comply, the police chased down the vehicle and fired shots aimed at the tires.

“Unfortunately, two bullets hit the driver,” the spokesperson added.

The young man's body was then taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy. According to PIMS spokesperson Waqas Khawaja, the report revealed that six bullets were found in Usama's body and he was shot in the chest, back and head. Khawaja added that the shots were fired from in front.

Father disputes police statement

On the other hand, the young man’s father, in a complaint to the police, stated his son was returning home after dropping off a friend at 2am.

“My son was shot multiple times. They [anti-terror squad] openly committed terrorism by aiming at the windscreen instead of the tires."

The father demanded that the personnel involved be charged with terrorism.

He said that his son had informed him about a past occasion when he had had a heated exchange with some police personnel who according to Usama had "threatened him of dire consequences".

The night of the incident, the police allegedly followed his car and then shot him, he said.

He also requested Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to take notice of the incident and provide him justice.

Case registered under murder, ATA clauses

Superintendent of Police (SP) Zubair Shaikh said an FIR has been filed under the murder clause and relevant sections pertaining to the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Karachi Company Police Station against five members of the anti-terror squad.

In another statement, the Islamabad Police has said that all police officials involved in the killing have been detained.

The Islamabad Police spokesperson said no one will be allowed to take law into their own hands, adding that the matter is being investigated and action will be taken against the police officials found guilty.

Probe committee formed

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken note of the incident and formed a probe committee which will be headed by the deputy inspector general, according to a statement by Islamabad Police.



