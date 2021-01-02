Pakistan rubbishes 'unwarranted assertions' by India after Karak temple incident

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan wants India to set its own house in order after the latter accused Pakistan of violating minority rights and lodged its protest over the Hindu temple incident in Karak last week.



A statement by Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri issued on Saturday categorically rejected the "unwarranted assertions" by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in connection with the Hindu temple incident in Karak.

It read that this is not the first time the Indian government has tried to feign concern for minority rights elsewhere while being the most "egregious and persistent violator of minority rights itself".

Last week, an angry mob attacked and set ablaze the shrine of a Hindu saint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak. Video clips going viral on social media show hordes of people breaking and desecrating the site while chanting slogans. Smoke could also be seen emitting from the shrine after it was set on fire.

Chaudhri said the RSS-BJP regime's record is replete with instances of gross and systemic violations of the rights of minorities, in particular Muslims.

The spokesperson said as a perennial purveyor of state-sponsored discrimination against its minorities, India is in no position to pontificate on the issue of minority rights elsewhere.

The FO's statement identified several violations of minority rights by India.

India had reportedly conveyed "serious concerns" to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi at "repeated instances of similar nature against members of the minority community" after the Karak incident.

The clear difference between India and Pakistan in respect of minority rights can be gauged from the fact that the accused in the Karak incident were immediately arrested and orders were issued for repair of the temple, the FO statement read.



Given these incontrovertible facts, the spokesperson said the Indian government would be well advised to set its own house in order rather than feigning concern for minority rights elsewhere.

