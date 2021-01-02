‘Eagle Squad’ to be introduced for Islamabad security: Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad's street crime will soon be curbed with the new 'Eagle Squad', Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced in a media talk on Saturday.

He said Pakistan's online visa facility covers 192 countries.

Over 200,000 online visa applications were received by Pakistan in just a day, he said, giving an example of China where there is no more manual visa processing .

Rashid said the Eagle Squad will be equipped with latest technology and introduced soon for security in Islamabad.



Responding to a question, he said the passport of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expiring on February 16 and and it will not be extended.



'Derogatory remarks against state institutions to be investigated'

The interior minister said action will be taken against anyone speaking against state institutions within 72 hours.

He criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement and its chief Maulana Fazl Rehman, saying that Fazl should stop dreaming about Islamabad and talk about Islam instead.

Rashid was referring to the Opposition alliance's plan to hold a long march towards Islamabad.

He said PPP has won and the PDM has lost.

In response to a question about the PPP chairperson, Rashid said Bilawal is sensible and has played his cards well. He said Bilawal will find a good path for himself.