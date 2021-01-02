Frustrated candidates protest after PPSC cancels exam for Tehsildar posts

Candidates frustrated after PPSC cancels paper 30 mins before exam

Sources say exam cancelled due to paper leak

PPSC notice says exam cancelled due to 'unavoidable circumstances'

LAHORE: The Punjab Public Service Commission's (PPSC) last minute decision to cancel Saturday's exam for the posts of tehsildar has led to protests by the candidates outside exam centres.

The aspirants had arrived at the exam centres fully prepared for the exam on Saturday only to find a notice posted by the PPSC, just 30 minutes before the start of the test, announcing the cancellation of the paper.

The commission said the exam was cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

The candidates, who had braved the cold, protested outside the exam centres. They alleged the exams were cancelled after a paper was leaked.



According to the PPSC sources, close to 104,000 candidates had applied for the 58 posts of tehsildar and assistant collector.

They claimed that the question paper for the English exam was leaked due to which the test was cancelled.

A new date will be announced later.



