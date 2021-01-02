Mohammad Rizwan to lead side in babar Azam's absence

Babar Azam was ruled out after management decided to not take risk

PCB announces squad for second Test

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan's star batsman and Captain Babar Azam will miss the second Test against New Zealand and the team will once again be led by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

"Babar had a full-fledge training session yesterday but felt slight pain in his thumb, following which, the team management has opted against taking any risk," said the PCB in a statement.



The skipper was earlier ruled out of the three-T20I series and the first Test after he fractured his right thumb during a net session in the lead-up to the white-ball series.

“We have seen improvement in Babar Azam's injury but he is yet to fully recover," said Pakistan team's doctor Dr Sohail Saleem.

Dr Saleem said that the medical team is "constantly reviewing" Babar's injury and is hopeful that he will be available for the home series against South Africa.

The PCB also announced the squad for the second Test that is scheduled to being from tomorrow (Sunday) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Zafar Gohar