Priyanka Chopra's success soaring through skies as 'We Can Be Heroes' ranks number 1

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the success of 'We Can Be Heroes' with her fans

Priyanka Chopra had a perfect start to her 2021 as her latest offering We Can Be Heroes ranked number 1 on Netflix.

The starlet took to Instagram to share the big news with her fans.

Pee Cee wrote, "What a great way to start New Year’s Eve and end this year. Thank you all for watching #wecanbeheroes and enjoying it! Thx for the goodies @netflix."

She thanked Netflix and director Robert Rodriguez for an amazing opportunity. Priyanka was also sent customized goodies from team Netflix that also featured the DVD of her new release.



In another picture, Priyanka Chopra also posted a screenshot of the Top Movie in the World on Netflix movies on December 30, reading WE CAN BE HEROES on number one.







