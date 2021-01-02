'Keeping it simple': Karachi couple wins the internet for feeding the poor on Valima

A couple feed the poor somewhere in Karachi after getting married. Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: A newly-wed couple kept it simple by feeding the poor on for their Valima ceremony. Needless to say, they won the internet for their charitable act.

Pictures of the husband and wife feeding the poor to celebrate their marriage went viral on social media, in which they can be seen offering biryani from large daigs to the needy.

"A newly-married couple wanted to arrange a Daawat e Walima in the form of a dastarkhuaan too. And they did it this way!," tweeted a user named Azhar Khan.

In one of the three pictures tweeted, the husband can be seen looking into the camera as his wife is busy serving the biryani. In other pictures, a large amount of people can be seen seated at the "dastarkhwan", waiting for the food.

The couple received a lot of praise and adulation on Twitter for their act of charity.

Some on Twitter appreciated how the couple had chosen to celebrate their marriage in a simple manner rather than opting for a comparatively extravagant wedding.

Others were happy that the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) were implemented in feeding the poor and the destitute at weddings.

Weddings in Pakistan are usually an expensive affair, with many people spending millions on bridal dresses, wedding halls and food.