Fazlur Rehman says PDM will participate in by-polls, but will decide about Senate elections later

Photo via Geo.tv

LAHORE: The leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Friday said that member parties will participate in the by-polls, but a decision related to the Senate elections will be taken later.

Before the press conference, the PDM held a meeting at Jati Umra in Lahore to make final decisions regarding the future course of action of its anti-government campaign.

As reported by Geo News, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the alliance is "is stronger than before, adding that rumours about conflicts within the party are false."

He said that the alliance is ready, more than ever, to rid the people of Pakistan from the incumbent government.

He also said that the PTI-led government only has 30 more days to step down, adding that after a month, PDM will start its long march.

"We will decide whether to hold long march towards Rawalpindi or Islamabad," he said, adding that the alliance will announce the date and venue soon.

Fazl said that PDM would announce the long march's date later. However, before that, it would hold demonstrations outside the Election Commission of Pakistan on January 19.

Fazl also revealed that the 11-party alliance would arrange protests outside the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) offices.

Speaking further about the anti-graft watchdog, Fazl said that it was created to "solely" target the Opposition.

"We cannot overlook Khawaja Asif's arrest," he asserted.

Talking about his meeting with PML-F leader Mohammad Ali Durrani, Fazl said that the latter had come unannounced.

"Ali Durrani presented the philosophy of national dialogue," Fazl said, adding: "I told him that negotiations were out of the question."

Answering a question, the PDM chief said that many of the decisions taken during the meeting prior to the conference are confidential, therefore, the alliance is not under any obligations to share everything with media.



