'Model question papers' of Science Group for grade 9th and 10th issued by BSEK

Photo via Geo.tv

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) released "model question papers" for ninth and tenth grades of Science Group on Thursday.

The pattern showed in the model papers will be implemented across Pakistan under the new National Scheme of Studies.

According to a report by Geo News, the BSEK’s Research Section completed the task along with the help of senior subject teachers from reputed government and private schools.

BSEK said a workshop was also organised in the said regard before the issuance of model papers. It said that a number of teachers took part in the training workshop.

BESK further added that the model papers, which are available to be downloaded from the board's official website, will be applicable to class nine from 2021 and class tenth from 2022.



In an official statement issued on Thursday, BSEK Chairman Professor Syed Sharaf Ali Shah said that it is an "honour for Karachi Board to do this great task before others.”

Professor Shah explained that in compliance with the new National Scheme of Studies, BSEK has increased the total numbers of marks for SSC part-I and II from 850 to 1,100 — with 550 marks each for both classes. Now, examination for each compulsory subject/course would be spread over two years (class nine and ten).

The Chairman said that the issuance of these model question papers would help teachers and students better prepare for the coming annual examinations.

BSEK’s Director Research, Hoor Mazhar, said that under the second phase of the scheme, the model papers for the General Group would be prepared and issued soon. From 2021, class ninth's syllabus for Science Group would include English too.

"From 2021 and onwards, the annual examinations would be held under this new policy on the pattern of these model question papers, while SSC part-II exam-2021 would be held on the existing pattern," Mazhar said.



