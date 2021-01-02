Coronavirus: KU holds special entry test

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (UoK) on Friday held a special entry test for students who were unable to appear in the entry test of the morning bachelor’s programme — held on December 13, 2020.



The entry test started at 11:00 am at the Directorate of Admissions, while candidates were given 100 minutes to solve their question papers, a statement issued by the university said.

Six candidates were unable to appear in the entry test scheduled on December 13, 2020, as they had tested positive for coronavirus or were having symptoms.

The candidates had submitted their applications on the official web portal and informed the varsity’s admission committee that they were unable to appear in the entry test held earlier.



"The results of the candidates were announced within 15 minutes after submission of the answer booklets," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the University of Karachi also showed the answer booklets to 63 candidates who were not satisfied with their results and had submitted their applications for scrutiny.