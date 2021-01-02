Video: Firdous Ashiq Awan rides a motorbike

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister's aide Firdous Ashiq Awan rode a motorcycle at the Rescue Training Center during a passing out parade of Rescue 1122 personnel in Lahore.



According to Geo News, the rescue personnel, present at the occasion on Wednesday, assisted Firdous Ashiq Awan in riding the vehicle.



Awan said that she rode the bike to "encourage female rescue workers."

"Girls should also be given first aid training," asserted Awan.

Cracking a sarcastic joke about PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, Awan said that the politician is "injured," adding that she is ready to "rescue" her.



Awan said that she is welcoming 2021 with the passing out parade of Rescue 1122 and stressed that ambulance staffers must receive proper training to ward off untoward incidents.

Citing the example of her brother, who she lost in a car accident, Awan said that his life could have been saved if ambulance staff were properly trained.

"My brother passed away in a road traffic accident. He died due to a lack of training of the ambulance staff," she said.

The special assistant also praised the courageousness of rescuers, adding that "these men and women save people's lives" even if they have to risk their own.



She added that even people's close family members can retract from certain situations but rescuers endanger their lives to save others.

"A person's purpose is to cure human suffering," Awan added.