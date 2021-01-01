KP govt to rebuild Hindu temple: CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has directed concerned authorities to rebuild the shrine of a Hindu saint in the Teri area of Karak district which was vandalised and demolished by a mob earlier this week.

This was announced by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan during a health card distribution ceremony here on Friday.



He stressed that no one would be allowed to take law in their own hands, and added that the police has arrested several suspects involved in the incident. The provincial chief executive asserted that the religious sites of minorities would be protected.

What happened in Karak?

Videos of a mob vandalising and demolishing shrine of a Hindu saint emerged on the social media earlier this week, causing an uproar as law enforcement officials sprung into action by arresting at least 31 suspects including Maulana Rehmat Salam Khattak, a district leader of JUI-F.

Khattak had served as a provincial general secretary of the PML-N before joining JUI-F.

The KP police also nominated over 350 people in the first information report (FIR) filed under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and including charges of defiling place of worship, hurting religious sentiments, robbery, arson, and assault.

The federal ministers have also condemned the attack and vowed to protect minorities in the country.

It may be added here that Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad has taken suo moto notice of the incident and directed the concerned officials to submit report in this regard and appear before the court on January 4.