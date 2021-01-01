PM Imran Khan shares his new year's resolution

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday shared his new year's resolution.

In a tweet, the premier said his resolution was to complete two ambitious projects: universal health coverage and ensuring nobody goes to sleep hungry.

"2020 was a tough year for us and for the people across the world because of COVID-19," said the premier. "But, by the grace of God, we fared better than most. We not only managed to protect our people but also saved them from hunger."

PM Imran Khan said his government was "moving forward to making Pakistan a welfare state", adding that the Ehsaas Programme provides social security, adding that the government's health card scheme provides the poor with proper medical access.



"My new year resolution for 2021 is to complete two projects," he said. These include providing "universal health coverage to all citizens", which, the premier noted, has already been rolled out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is to be launched in Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan soon.

He hoped other provinces would replicate this progamme.

For the second resolution, the premier said his government would start its "most ambitious nationwide project 'Koi Bhuka Na Soyay' [no one should sleep hungry] under the Ehsaas Programme".

"By the end of the year, these two projects will move us closer to our goal of making Pakistan a welfare state," he added.

Responding to the premier's tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the Sehat Sahulat Programme has already been launched in seven districts across the province and is covering 500,000 families.



