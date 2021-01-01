Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear facilities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India exchanged lists of their nuclear installations and strategic facilities under Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, the Foreign Office said in a statement issued on Friday.

The agreement, signed on December 31, 1988, states that both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on 1st January every year.

The list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 11:00am today.

In New Delhi, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs handed over the list of their nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission at 11:30am.

The government also shared a list of 319 Indian prisoners languishing in Pakistani prisons. These include 49 civilians and 270 fishermen.

"This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively," said a statement by the FO.

"The Indian Government also simultaneously shared the list of 340 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 263 civilians and 77 fishermen with High Commission for Pakistan New Delhi."