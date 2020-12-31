Asad Umar says 2020 was a 'strong reminder of how fragile life is'

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday wished Pakistanis a happy New Year and said that the year 2020 has served as a strong reminder of how fragile life is.

According to Geo News, the minister took to his Twitter account and wrote that "one of the most difficult years in recent world history [has] come to an end."

He also wished people a "2021 full of health and happiness."

Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic and how the disease claimed so many precious lives, the minister wrote that life is fragile and the pandemic taught everyone how interconnected the world is.

"May we all learn to live with tolerance and peace," he concluded.

It should be recalled that Asad Umar also contracted COVID-19 early in December after which he went into self-isolation. On December 28, he announced that he has recovered from the virus.