PMC vows to extend full support to University of Health Sciences Lahore

Photo: File

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore on Thursday announced that the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has decided to extend its full support to the university in terms of medical education in the province.

According to a report by Geo News, the university sent a four-member delegation to visit the PMC, led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram who called on PMC's President Dr Arshad Taqi and Vice-President Barrister Ali Raza.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, while the delegation also raised important issues regarding undergraduate and postgraduate medical education in Punjab, the statement read.

The president and vice-president of the PMC assured their full support to the university in relation to medical education.

The UHS delegation included registrar UHS Dr Asad Zaheer, Principal Sargodha Medical College Professor Humaira Akram and team lead of admissions Dr Allah Rakha.