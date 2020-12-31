close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 31, 2020

WATCH: Last sunset of 2020 in major cities of Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 31, 2020


Pakistan is ready to welcome 2021 in a few hours.

Ahead of the turn of the new year, captivating footage of the last sunset in major cities of the country was recorded.

In Islamabad, the sight was especially beautiful, with an array of bright colours painting the evening sky and the reflection of the orange sun reflected in the water below.

In Quetta, a seemingly cooler sun against the backdrop of a blue sky made for a striking scene, with mountains lining the horizon.

Lahore's tree cover added to the beauty of its sunset — a combination of pale pink and yellow.

Latest News

More From Pakistan