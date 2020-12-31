WATCH: Last sunset of 2020 in major cities of Pakistan





Pakistan is ready to welcome 2021 in a few hours.



Ahead of the turn of the new year, captivating footage of the last sunset in major cities of the country was recorded.

In Islamabad, the sight was especially beautiful, with an array of bright colours painting the evening sky and the reflection of the orange sun reflected in the water below.

In Quetta, a seemingly cooler sun against the backdrop of a blue sky made for a striking scene, with mountains lining the horizon.

Lahore's tree cover added to the beauty of its sunset — a combination of pale pink and yellow.