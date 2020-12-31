Weather update: Cold wave to grip Karachi till Sunday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The cold wave in Karachi, which was earlier expected to end today, might last till Sunday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Thursday
According to the Met department spokesperson, cold winds, moving at a speed of 54km per hour from the north-east, lashed the port city today, adding to the severity of cold.
The temperature will hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days, the weather department said.
The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8.2°C while the humidity in the air was 41%.