close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 31, 2020

Weather update: Cold wave to grip Karachi till Sunday

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 31, 2020
People gather around the fire to stay warm. Photo: File
  • The temperature will hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days
  • The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8.2°C
  • The  humidity in the air was 41%

KARACHI: The cold wave in Karachi, which was earlier expected to end today, might last till Sunday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Thursday

According to the Met department spokesperson, cold winds, moving at a speed of 54km per hour from the north-east, lashed the port city today, adding to the severity of cold.

The temperature will hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days, the weather department said.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8.2°C while the humidity in the air was 41%.

Latest News

More From Pakistan