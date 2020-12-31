Rs186bn worth of construction projects registered with FBR due to govt's incentives: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the media following a weekly review meeting of the country's high priority economic sectors, on December 31, 2020. — YouTube

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday provided insight into the investment made in Pakistan's construction sector due to the incentives provided by the government in April, saying Rs186bn worth of projects were registered with the Federal Board of Revenue portal.

He said a further Rs116bn are in "draft form" and are pending registration.

The premier was addressing the media following a weekly review meeting of the country's high priority economic sectors.



The prime minister said in Punjab, the approval process is underway for Rs136bn worth of construction projects. He said with these projects, in the province, economic activity worth Rs1500bn can be expected due to which 2.5 million jobs will be generated.





More to follow.

