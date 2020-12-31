31 arrested after mob attack on Hindu temple in Khyber Paktunkhwa

At least 31 people were arrested on Thursday over vandalism charges and 350 nominated in an FIR registered after enraged protesters set on fire a Hindu temple over its expansion in the Teri area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak.

Karak DPO Irfanullah confirmed that JUI-F district leader Maulana Mirza Aqeem has also been nominated in the FIR.

Earlier today, CJP Gulzar Ahmed took suo motu notice of incident.

The Karak DPO gave an updates on the investigation. He said raids are being conducted to catch the rest of the culprits.

A day earlier, an angry mob attacked and set ablaze the shrine of a Hindu saint in Karak. Video clips going viral on social media show hordes of people breaking and desecrating the site while chanting slogans. Smoke could also be seen emitting from the shrine after it was set on fire.



CJP takes suo-motu notice of mob attack on Hindu temple

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed will hear a suo motu case on the burning of a Hindu temple in Karak on January 5 of next year.

The CJP, while issuing the notice, also directed the chairman of the minority rights commission, inspector-general of police and chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit a report on the incident by January 4.

Separately, the CJP also met Pakistan Hindu Council chief patron Dr Ramesh Kumar.

During the meeting, Kumar informed the CJP on the burning of the shrine of a Hindu saint by an angry mob in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The CJP had deplored the incident in the meeting with Kumar.

KP government will protect rights of minorities, says spokesperson.

KP government spokesperson Kamran Bangash says the government will rebuild the Hindu temple.

He said PM Imran Khan and provincial chief executive had condemned the incident. He said the Karak DPO and deputy commissioner have been directed to investigate the matter and submit a report.



Bangash stressed that the culprits will be punished and rights of minorities protected.

'Pakistan's ulema cannot support any such form of terrorism'

Confirming the arrests, Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Tahir Ashrafi emphasised that it was the State's responsibility to protect the rights of non-Muslims living in the country.



"Pakistan's ulema cannot support any such form of terrorism," he said, adding that no one is allowed to desecrate the sanctities of believers of any religion.



