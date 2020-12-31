Aamir Liaquat's ex-wife reveals he has divorced her

Left: Bushra Iqbal, Amir Liaquat's ex-wife Right: Aamir Liaquat with current wife Tuba. Photo: file

PTI leader and famous television personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain's former wife Bushra Iqbal revealed on Thursday that he has divorced her, referring to it as the most "painful and traumatic thing" for her and their children.

Taking to Instagram, Iqbal said it was time to bring about some clarity to her relationship with the PTI leader, revealing that he had divorced her.

"However, divorcing me is one thing, but doing it in front of Tuba on call at her request, was perhaps the most painful and traumatic thing for my children and I. I rest my case to Allah," she said.

Aamir Liaquat had spoken about his marriage to Tuba two years ago, following which their valima ceremony's pictures went viral on social media.