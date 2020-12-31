What is the traffic plan in Karachi for New Year's Eve?





KARACHI: The traffic plan for New Year's Eve has been issued by the Karachi traffic police.

A day earlier, a ban was imposed on aerial firing and it was announced that all restaraunts and business centres will be closed after 8pm.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Navaid Ahmed Shaikh to review the security arrangements for New Year's Eve.

This year, no main roads will be closed for traffic.

The traffic police said anyone riding a motorcycle without a silencer will be handed over to the police.

Police will be deployed in all areas of Karachi from 8pm today to 3am tomorrow.

Traffic from Sea View McDonald's to Village hotel will be one-way, according to the plan, while parking will be banned on Sea View, Sharae Faisal, Abdullah Haroon Road and Ziaud Din Ahmed Road, officials said.

Parking will also not be allowed on Mai Kolachi Road, Korangi and MT Khan Road.

Aerial firing to be charged with attempt to murder

For the ban on aerial firing, the police has provided a WhatsApp number (03435142770) where you can send in videos of anyone participating in celebratory gunfire.

Last week, the Karachi police had announced that a case of attempt to murder will be registered against anyone taking part in celebratory fire on New Year's Eve.

This is a new strategy being adopted by the Karachi police to maintain law and order.