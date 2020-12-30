Coronavirus: Authorities impose micro smart lockdowns in Karachi's District Central

A health official checks the body temperature of a passenger amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, at Karachi Cantonment railway station in Karachi. — AFP/File

Select areas in three subdivisions of Karachi's District Central — after a surge in coronavirus cases was witnessed — will be placed under micro smart lockdowns.



According to a notification issued Wednesday, smart lockdowns have been imposed in three subdivisions, including North Karachi, Gulberg, and North Nazimabad, from December 30 till January 13, 2021.

The notification said that a ban has been imposed on pillion riding, large gatherings, and commercial activities during the lockdown period.

General stores where groceries and basic necessities are available, as well as medical stores, will remain open, the notification said. However, industrial units in these areas will be closed.

If someone has to go to the hospital, only one person will be allowed to travel with them. Online taxis and other forms of public transport have been banned from the designated areas.

Food takeaways and home delivery by restaurants will also be prohibited during the lockdown period, the notification said.

District West under lockdown



On Monday, authorities imposed micro smart lockdowns in several areas across the metropolis, citing an increase in coronavirus infections.

Micro smart lockdowns were imposed in seven union councils of Karachi's District West, according to a notification from the deputy commissioner.

The lockdown came into effect on December 29 and will stay in place until January 11, 2021, stated the notification.

In the last 24 hours, out of the total of 1,232 cases reported in Sindh, 989 were detected in Karachi, the province's chief minister Murad Ali Shah said.

As many as 448 cases were reported in District East, 251 South, 90 Korangi, 77 Central, 66 West, and 57 Malir, the chief minister added.