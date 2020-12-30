New Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman appointed

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. — Still from YouTube video

The government has appointed a new chairman for the Ruet-e-Hilal committee, it announced on Wednesday.

According to a notification by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Moulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will now head the committee.

He has replaced Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

The 19-member committee itself has also been reconstituted, said the notification.

Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Moulana Fazal-ur-Rahim, Dr Yaseen Zafar, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Chishti, Dr Mufti Ali Asghar, Mufti Faisal Ahmed, Syed Ali Karar Naqvi, and Mufti Yousaf Kashmiri have been appointed as members of the committee.

Moreover, Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, Mufti Fazal-e-Jamil Rizvi, Mufti Qari Mirullah, Sahibzada Syed Habibullah Chishti, and Mufti Zameer Sajid have also been appointed as the committee's members.

The committee will also include representatives from SUPARCO, the Meteorological Department, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Religious Affairs, said the notification.









