Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam and Mohmmad Rizwan pulled off a 150-run partnership in the first test against the Kiwis on Tuesday.

Fawad Alam accomplished his second-highest score in the first test.

Social media recognized Alam's resilient attitude of "never giving up to tough circumstances".

Twitteratis on Wednesday lauded the superb century scored by Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam, as he returned to the pitch after almost a decade.

It was a heyday for cricket fans to see the partnership between Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam and Mohmmad Rizwan pulling off over 150 runs in the first test against the Kiwis on Tuesday.



Alam scored the century in the first test, keeping up the promise expected of him after struggling since his recall against England in August after 11 years in the Test wilderness.

"Fawad Alam is a genuine middle-order batsman. They made him open on a Test debut in SL and he scored a 100. In the next series, they put him at 3 in NZ cos seniors Yousuf & Malik didn't want to move up. Fawad failed and dropped for 10 years. He's playing this Test cos Babar is injured," lamented one of the users on Twitter.

"#PAKvNZ Delighted Batting coach @YounusK75 celebrating @iamfawadalam25 second test hundred. Fawad scored both hundreds in away matches. 10 years ago Younas was captain and that was his first test, in only Fawad Alam facing the most difficult time in his life but never give up," another user said in a tweet.



