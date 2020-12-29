Issuance of recounted MDCAT 2020 results started: PMC

The Pakistan Medical Commission on Tuesday announced that the issuance of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test's recounted results has started.



The Commission, in a notification on Twitter, said that students can now check their new results online by visiting the official website of the PMC.



Students will be required to enter their MDCAT roll number in the search bar provided on the website to find their recounted results.

The Commission further announced that other requests that it received to recount the results will be completed in the next two days.

According to Geo News, MDCAT 2020 was conducted across the country on November 29, along with a special test for COVID-19 positive students on December 13, 2020. The results of both the tests were released together on December 16.

Students, however, complained that the results were riddled with inaccuracies and demanded the council recount the results.

Following numerous complaints, the Commission took down the results it uploaded on its website and gave students the option to get their results recounted by filling an online form.

In a notification issued in this regard, the PMC announced that if a student's identity information — name, date of birth, gender, or any other aspect — is not the same as on their CNIC, they can take it up with the PMC for a rectification.

"This correction will also be done free of cost after verifying the student’s CNIC record," the PMC had said in a statement.

On December 17, the PMC had reissued the results of several students who had complained about discrepancies in the results, but it claimed that "less than 2%" candidates complained of errors."

Students, on the other hand, maintain that most of the results were inaccurate after which the Commission decided to carry out the recounting procedure and reissue the results once again.