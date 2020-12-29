Sheikh Rasheed says PDM on the decline

Federal Miniter for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is on the decline with each passing day, adding that it is not Prime Minister Imran Khan who will go home but it will be the PDM which will be sent packing.

While speaking to the media, Sheikh Rasheed said that the PML-N's threats regarding the submission of resignations will bear no fruit, adding that the party members will not resign from the provincial and national assemblies as against their claims.

"Only two resignations were submitted by PML-N members and that made them worried," Sheikh Rasheed said, adding that every party needs some kind of support to retract their tall claims but the PML-N does not have any.



He also added that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, will not return to Pakistan as claimed by PML-N.

Speaking about the Senate elections and the Opposition's participation, Sheikh Rasheed said that if the PPP decides to participate in Senate polls, then it would be natural for PML-N to do so as well.

"If the PPP partakes in the Senate elections, then PML-N will be pressurised to take part in the elections too," he said. "The matter of resignations has been sidelined and these parties will even take part in by-polls."