Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have 'deep, historical and fraternal ties'

An AFP file image of Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressed on Tuesday that Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoy "deep, historical and fraternal ties".

A report in Radio Pakistan quoted the foreign minister sharing that a high-level Saudi delegation led by the Kingdom's foreign minister, Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, is set to visit Islamabad soon.

The foreign minister said the visit reflects that the ties between Islamabad and Riyadh are "further strengthening", adding that the two countries have "deep, historical and fraternal ties".



Qureshi once again denied pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel. "Pakistan's stance on Israel is clear and we stick to it."

Earlier this month, Pakistan repaid second tranche of a $3 billion loan given by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2018. With the latest repayment, Islamabad has so far repaid $2 billion of the total debt and the third, and last, tranche is expected to be returned in January 2021.



China came to Pakistan's rescue by providing $1 billion credit twice this year so Islamabad could repay the Saudi loan.