close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 29, 2020

Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have 'deep, historical and fraternal ties'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 29, 2020
An AFP file image of Shah Mehmood Qureshi. 

ISLAMABAD:  Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressed on Tuesday that Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoy "deep, historical and fraternal ties".

A report in Radio Pakistan  quoted the foreign minister sharing that a high-level Saudi delegation  led by the Kingdom's foreign minister, Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, is set to visit Islamabad soon. 

The foreign minister said  the visit reflects that the ties between Islamabad and Riyadh are "further strengthening", adding that  the two countries have "deep, historical and fraternal ties".

Qureshi once again denied pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel. "Pakistan's stance on Israel is clear and we stick to it."

Earlier this month, Pakistan repaid second tranche of a $3 billion loan given by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2018. With the latest repayment, Islamabad has so far repaid $2 billion of the total debt and the third, and last, tranche is expected to be returned in January 2021.

China came to Pakistan's rescue by providing $1 billion credit twice this year so Islamabad could repay the Saudi loan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan