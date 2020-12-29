close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
December 29, 2020

Karachi to host PM Imran Khan in first week of January 2021

Tue, Dec 29, 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an event in Pakistan. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

  • PM Imran Khan to also address an event for youth in Hyderabad
  • PM earlier today vowed govt would go after all people maligning state institutions
  • "We have to give a befitting response to the anti-military narrative," he had said

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's financial capital, Karachi, is set to host Prime Minister Imran Khan during the first week of January 2021 for an official visit.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan would also travel to Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas during his Karachi visit where he is expected to meet the PTI officials, as well as leaders of the ruling party's coalition partners.

The premier would also address an event for youth in Hyderabad, the sources added.

Govt to track down 'sponsored people'

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan vowed that his PTI-led government would go after all individuals, including 'sponsored people', who are running a social media campaign against the state institutions alongside foreign agencies.

Referencing a terrorist attack on the Frontier Corps in Balochistan a day ago in which seven soldiers were martyred, the prime minister said the Pakistan Army was a state institution and, therefore, protecting it was a national responsibility.

"We have to give a befitting response to the anti-military narrative," he said, directing his government to ensure the safety and security of the armed forces and other institutions in Pakistan.

