JI's Karachi chief again raises voice for MDCAT 2020 students, demands 40 days for preparation

Rehman appeals to govt to control rise in fees of private institutions

Demands tests for medical colleges in Sindh be taken again

Asks for at least 40 days for the students to prepare for the exams

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the chief of the party's Karachi wing, on Monday once again spoke up in favour of the students protesting the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) results.

Reiterating the MDCAT 2020 students' demand for the examination to be reconducted, Rehman said the tests for medical colleges in Sindh should be taken again.

"The test should be taken from the provincial curriculum," the politician — himself a graduate from the NED University of Engineering and Technology — said.

"Give the students at least 40 days to prepare for the exams" if they were to be reconducted, Rehman added while addressing a protest here in Karachi. He also appealed to the government to control the rise in fees of private institutions.

PM Imran Khan 'responsible for all of this'

The JI's Karachi chief recently joined the MDCAT 2020 students' struggle as they demanded justice for what they allege were discrepancies in the examination.

He earlier declared to approach the court in solidarity with medical students who are demanding the exams be conducted again.

In a press conference last week, Rehman had said a commission must conduct a probe to determine who designed the exam. He said democracy "is slaughtered in the assemblies".

"I will see what Murad Ali Shah does for medical students," he had remarked, adding that the student had highlighted their concerns but to no avail. "The prime minister is responsible for all of this," he said.

'Don't accept offer of grace marks'

The JI leader said the youth had voted for Prime Minister Imran Khan in hopes of their longstanding issues to be resolved but ended up facing new problems.

"We will soon find out who is behind the MDCAT exam," he had claimed, demanding to know why the results of medical students of Punjab and Sindh stood in such stark contrast.

"We do not accept the offer of grace marks. We demand that the test be conducted again."