PML-N asks people to pray for 'severely ill' Mushahid Ullah Khan

Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan. — Twitter

Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, a veteran leader of the PML-N, is severely ill, according to the party.

In a tweet, PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt urged people to pray for the senator's swift recovery, terming him a "precious asset" for the party.

"I would request you all to pray for the swift recovery of PML-N's precious asset Senator Mushahid Ullah, who is severely ill right now," she tweeted.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also took to Twitter and referring to the senator as an "inimitable" person, prayed for his health.

May Allah SWT bless @Mushahidullahkh you with absolute and speediest recovery. You are inimitable and an asset for us and Pak. May you live long," she tweeted.