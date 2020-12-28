PML-N asks people to pray for 'severely ill' Mushahid Ullah Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, a veteran leader of the PML-N, is severely ill, according to the party.
In a tweet, PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt urged people to pray for the senator's swift recovery, terming him a "precious asset" for the party.
"I would request you all to pray for the swift recovery of PML-N's precious asset Senator Mushahid Ullah, who is severely ill right now," she tweeted.
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also took to Twitter and referring to the senator as an "inimitable" person, prayed for his health.
May Allah SWT bless @Mushahidullahkh you with absolute and speediest recovery. You are inimitable and an asset for us and Pak. May you live long," she tweeted.