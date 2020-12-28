In 2020, 350 rape cases were reported in Lahore

Representational image. — Photo: File

More than 350 people were murdered, including 25 who were killed while resisting robberies, according to a year-ender report released by the Punjab Police on Monday.



The report revealed that 3,000 robberies and 75 dacoities reportedly took place during the year, while 12 kidnappings for ransom took place in the city.



More than 7,000 bikes and over 500 cars were stolen in 2020, the report said.

As many as 350 rapes were reported in Lahore throughout the year, including the infamous Lahore-Sialkot Motorway gang-rape case.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, speaking to Geo News, said that the crime rate in Lahore had increased. However, she said that police had successfully traced a lot of cases as well.

