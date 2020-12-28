When is PDM meeting next to discuss its future strategy?

The next meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement is planned for January 1. It will be chaired by the Opposition alliance's chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman.



The meeting of the alliance will be in Lahore. Sources say the anti-government Opposition will meet at the residence of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Raiwind at 1pm.

PDM has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan till January 31 and in case of no resignation, it has announced a long march.



Sources said that the meeting will consider the future strategy of the PDM, resignations of lawmakers and the issue of the long march.

PDM rally in Larkana

Various political leaders of PDM addressed crowds gathered on Sunday at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana to commemorate the 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The 11-party Opposition alliance has once more asked Prime Minister Imran Khan "to step down" or face the movement's long march to Islamabad with the aim to "dethrone him".