Mon Dec 28, 2020
December 28, 2020

Fact-check: Did Sindh government announce a 'Susral Day' holiday?

Mon, Dec 28, 2020
The notification is falsely attributed to the Sindh Government Photo: Geo. tv/File

  • A  fake notification attributed to the Sindh government is doing the rounds on social media.

  • The notification is about a holiday for 'World (Wife's) Susral Day' on December 28.

A notification announcing today (December 28) a holiday on account of 'World (Wife's) Susral Day' is going viral on social media and   WhatsApp groups. 

However, according to Geo News fact-check, there is no such holiday. The notification is fake.

The fake notification, which has been attributed to the Sindh government,  reads that the Sindh government has given leave on Monday (December 28) on World (Wife) In-law's Day.

Several social media users, including journalists, have been resharing the notification to highlight that the document is false.


