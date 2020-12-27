Sirajul Haq demands Islamic system as PDM, PTI 'pursuing agenda of British imperialism'

JI chief Sirajul Haq speaks at a rally in the Qila Ground of Sarai Naurang town in Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Pakistan, December 27, 2020. Geo News/via The News

Haq says "Islam cannot be implemented" if Bilawal Bhutto is on one side and Maryam Nawaz on the other

Notes that politics of JI different from PDM, PTI, which are "pursuing the agenda of British imperialism"

Slams Pakistani system for favouring "the killers, the oppressors, the sugar mafia, the land mafia, and the flour thieves"

Laments that Pakistan is "under the pressure to recognise Israel"

SARAI NAURANG: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) "demands" an Islamic system in Pakistan as the ruling PTI, as well as the Opposition-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), are "pursuing the agenda of British imperialism", party chief Sirajul Haq said Sunday.



Speaking at a rally in Qila Ground in Sarai Naurang town, Lakki Marwat, Senator Sirajul Haq said the JI did not believe in caste, ethnicity or heredity but that "we are trying to implement the Islamic system" and that his party's politics was different from that of the PDM.

"Islam cannot be implemented" if there was PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on one side and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on the other, he said, adding that the biggest reason the JI did not join the Opposition's coalition and its campaign against the PTI regime was because they "deceive the people".



In Pakistan, killers were not punished but rather protected by the system, Haq added, lambasting the authorities for failing to arrest to date the killers of "honourable and courageous Naqeebullah Mehsud", a 27-year-old native of Waziristan shot dead during a "police encounter" in Karachi in January 2018.



"The police killed 400 people in Karachi. This system is for the killers, the oppressors, the sugar mafia, the land mafia, and the flour thieves," he noted. "No one can punish these oppressors here.

"We want an Islamic system where the law is the same for all," he added.

'Ignoramus student failing despite cheating'

Blasting Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sirajul Haq termed him an "ignoramus student [who is] failing despite cheating" and underlined that when the PTI chief had confessed to not being prepared, "then why did he sit for the exam"?

"If he was not prepared, then why did he take the Prime Minister's Office? This ignoramus student Imran Khan and his cabinet have failed despite cheating."

The JI chief said that "clouds of danger hung above Pakistan," as the country, according to him, has been "under the pressure to recognise Israel".

'Will eliminate interest system from Pakistan'

"Imran Khan had said he would become the ambassador of Kashmir [but] the ambassador of Kashmir has handed over Kashmir to [Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi]," he said.

The senator added that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was putting pressure on Pakistan due to which electricity and gas were becoming more expensive by the day.

"The government stands with its feet on people's necks. If we get a chance, we will eliminate the system of interest from the country," Haq vowed.