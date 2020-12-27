Heavy fog leads to flight suspensions, delays at Lahore Airport

Photo via Geo.tv

LAHORE: Some 19 flights, including both domestic and international ones, have been cancelled due to heavy fog at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

According to Geo News, aside from the cancelled ones, 16 flights have also been delayed to avoid any untoward situations.

The cancelled flights include Dubai-bound flight number 410 of a private airline, Riyadh-bound flight number 318, flight number 342 going to Najaf, flight 715 going to Istanbul, and flight 244 going to Abu Dhabi.

Flight 430 to Abu Dhabi and flight 132 to Kuala Lumpur have also been cancelled due to heavy fog.

On December 8, several flights had to be cancelled for a similar reason. MET officials said that a westerly wave is approaching upper and western parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Monday. They predicted that rain (snowfall over hills) is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir.