Karachi could experience record-breaking cold temperature tomorrow

KARACHI: The Met department on Sunday has forecast that the metropolis can record its lowest temperature in seven years tomorrow as the cold wave across the country and the city is likely to get more severe from next week.

In 2013, Karachi had recorded a minimum temperature of 6°C. Another cold wave is expected to take ahold of the city in January and, according to the Met department, it could rain in Karachi from January 6-7.

According to the details, a new wave of westerly winds has entered the country due to which the severity of cold will increase in Karachi from Monday to Friday.

Moreover, strong winds are likely to blow in the city from Sunday.



The Met Office said that the weather is expected to drop down to the single digit in Karachi.



On the other hand, Motorway M2, Lahore to Islamabad, Pindi Bhattian, and M3 from Lahore to Nankana Sahib were closed due to the fog.



Whereas, other cities of the area are also gripped by the cold wave, as Chaman and Kan Mehtarzai received snowfall today. Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's areas are also expected to receive snowfall.