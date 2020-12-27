Kasur: Man murders father, injures mother severely, say police

A representational image. Photo: file

KASUR: A man killed his father on Sunday by attacking him with a sharp object and injured his mother severely before fleeing, said police.

The incident took place at the district's Khara Chungi area where a man allegedly stabbed his father to death following a spat. The man then injured his mother with the sharp object before fleeing, police said.

The suspect's father succumbed to his wounds while the mother was shifted in an injured state to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital, police said.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspect and bring him to book, confirmed police.

Rescue officials confirmed that a postmortem of the victim is being conducted.