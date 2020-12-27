Benazir Bhutto death anniversary: Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam to address crowd at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will receive leaders from other political parties at the venue. Photo: File

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz reached Naudero House, Larkana last night.

The Opposition leaders' visit comes as the PDM prepares for phase two of its anti-government drive.

LARKANA: PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutt0-Zardari and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz will address a large crowd at the Garhi Khuda Bakhsh today as the country marks former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz reached Naudero House, Larkana last night where she, along with her delegation, were received by Bilawal Bhutto and Aseefa Bhutto.



PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will receive leaders from other political parties at the venue. The PDM leaders are scheduled to visit the mausoleum of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay their respects.

After the meeting, a dinner in honour of PDM leaders will be hosted at Bhutto House, Naudero.

The PML-N delegation included Captain (retd) Safdar, Pervez Rashid, Maryam Aurangzeb, Muhammad Zubair, Muftah Ismail, and Shah Muhammad Shah.



PPP leaders Faryal Talpur and Sherry Rehman also joined the PPP delegation in welcoming the PML-N leader.