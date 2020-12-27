close
Sat Dec 26, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 27, 2020

Pak Army helicopter carrying soldier's body crashes in GB

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 27, 2020
A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter carrying a soldier's body crashed in Minimarg, Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday, Inter-Services Public Relations said.

According to the ISPR statement, the crash occurred "due to technical reasons".

The helicopter was evacuating the body of martyred soldier Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to Combined Military Hospital in Skardu.

"The following officers and soldiers embraced shahadat in the crash," said ISPR.

1. Pilot Major M. Hussain

2. Co Pilot Maj Ayaz Hussain

3. Naik Inzimam Alam

4. Sepoy Muhammad Farooq

