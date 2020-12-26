'Angry' father kills two sons in Chaman

Representational image. — Photo: File

An "angry" man shot and killed his two sons in Balochistan's Qilla Abdullah District, Geo News reported Saturday, citing sources in Levies.



The nature of the dispute is not yet known.

The father, after the incident — that took place in Chaman, a town near the Pak-Afghan border town — fled the scene, said sources.

The Levies sources said that the bodies of the deceased were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

They further added that an investigation had been initiated and raids were being conducted to arrest the suspect at the earliest.