Seven rare deer 'mysteriously' dead in Bahawalpur zoo





BAHAWALPUR: Seven rare deer mysteriously died in the Bahawalpur zoo on Saturday.



The zoo management said 12 other deer are in critical condition and 22 have been "treated" after dozens of deer suddenly started getting sick.

It is suspected that the deer died after eating poisonous fodder, however, the management of the zoo is saying it cannot comment on the cause of death till post-mortems are complete.

Sources said that the deer killed at the Bahawalpur zoo were of a rare breed



Samples of the deer have been sent to Lahore to find out the cause of death.