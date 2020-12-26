BTS’s V unveils brand new Christmas track ‘Snow Flower’ ft. Peakboy

BTS’s V unveils brand new track titled Snow Flower alongside Peakboy. Shortly after the song released, V took to the band’s official blog and shed light on his intentions behind releasing the song.

There he was quoted saying, “Since my mixtape has been delayed, I felt apologetic to ARMY [BTS’s fandom], so I hurriedly created this song.”

“I think that many people must feel like time stopped this year, and I also think that there must be many people who feel more anxious and depressed the closer they get to the end of the year.”

He concluded by writing, “I hope that for today at least, white flowers will fall in your heart and all of you will feel at least a little warmth and happiness.”

