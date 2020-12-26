Shia LaBeouf seeking ‘inpatient’ treatment after being accused of physical abuse

American actor Shia LaBeouf’s lawyer has addressed the physical abuse claims against the star.



In a statement issue, the Transformers actor’s lawyer Shawn Holley claimed that the star is seeking help which he knows he is desperately in need of, after his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs accused him of physical abuse.

“Shia needs help and he knows that. We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs,” Holley told Variety.

However, the singer’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman claimed that LaBeouf had refused to get proper help after which his client went ahead with the lawsuit slapped against him for physical and emotional abuse.

“This isn’t about Shia’s career. This is about making sure the trauma and pain inflicted on my clients and others doesn’t happen again. Shia is an admitted abuser and he needs to get meaningful help that addresses his violent behavior,” he said.

Holley refuted Freedman’s claims, saying LaBeouf “immediately accepted responsibility for the many things he had done wrong and expressed his willingness to do what Twigs wanted him to do.”