Maulana Sherani, other JUI-F leaders shown the door over anti-Fazl statements

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl expelled its senior leader Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani and a few others after he had termed the party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as "selected", Geo News reported Friday, citing sources.



Following a meeting of the JUI-F in Lahore, Maulana Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, and Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk have been expelled from the party, sources said.



The party's working committee has unanimously decided on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee.

Sources added that if any leader apologises and explains their point of view in future, the committee has the power to decide the future course of action.



'Maulana Fazlur Rehman is selected'

The development comes after Maulana Sherani earlier said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been set up for "personal gains," adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is himself "selected."

Shedding light on PDM's plan to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, Sherani said that the 11-party alliance will not be able to do that.

"I had predicted it a long time ago that Imran Khan's government will complete its five-year term," Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani said. "He will stay in power for the next five years too."

Taking a jibe at PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sherani said that Fazlur Rehman is himself "selected," therefore, he has no right to say that Prime Minister Imran Khan was selected to become the premier instead of being elected.

He said that the JUI is not anyone's "hereditary party or personal property," adding that those who believe that are delusional.



"I will set up JUI's offices across Balochistan in consultation with my colleagues," he said.

Speaking about JUI-Fazl's former party’s spokesperson Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, who was removed from his position by the party last month over his statement critical of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Sherani had said that Ahmed "is an old and wise companion."