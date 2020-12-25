MQM-P’s reservations on census genuine: Sindh governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. File photo

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday backed the MQM-P and said the objections raised by the party are genuine and the PTI would address them.

Talking to Geo News, Governor Ismail said the MQM-P is an important ally of the ruling PTI and added that "there's an excellent understanding" between the two coalition partners.

"The concerns expressed by the MQM-P are genuine and were raised by some PTI members as well," he said. "Other parties have also objected to it."

It may be noted here that both MQM-P and PPP had expressed reservations over the census results and its approval.

He stressed the ruling coalition will remain intact and the government will address the issue. He explained that the federal cabinet had approved census keeping in view the upcoming local bodies polls.

"There is no time left to conduct another census," he said. "So, the government will repeat the exercise in 2022 before the next general elections and remove all discrepancies in the method to ensure transparency. "

The statement comes after MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the federal cabinet accepted the 2017 census results despite coalition partner's reservations. "Census is a matter of life and death [to the people of Sindh's urban centre].