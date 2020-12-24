Five Lahore men wounded by gunfire during scuffle over coronavirus SOPs

LAHORE: Alleged violations of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in a private housing society here in the city's Kahna neighbourhood fuelled a gunfight between two groups on Thursday, leading to at least five people being injured.

The Lahore housing society's administration claimed that the shops and restaurants in the locality were not following the coronavirus SOPs and so they moved to shut them down for refusing to heed the directives.



When the administration officials and their security guards reached the bazaar to enforce closure of the shops, members of the market's union gathered for a confrontation, refusing to shut down their outlets. A scuffle subsequently broke out, with kicks and punches thrown between both sides.

In the midst of all of it, one of the security guards opened fire, wounding at least five people, before fleeing.

On the other hand, the market union officials accused the Lahore society administration of extorting money from them under the guise of collecting taxes.

Police, however, said they were investigating the incident and would register a first information report (FIR) once the medical reports of the injured individuals was available.