Sindh government announces holiday for tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. — Photo:File

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has announced that tomorrow (Friday, December 25) will be a holiday across the province, reported Geo News.

According to a notification released by the provincial government, Friday will be a holiday across the province on account of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

On December 27, the province will observe a holiday on account of the death anniversary of former prime minister and ex-PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto.