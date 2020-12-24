Sindh government announces holiday for tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The government of Sindh has announced that tomorrow (Friday, December 25) will be a holiday across the province, reported Geo News.
According to a notification released by the provincial government, Friday will be a holiday across the province on account of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.
On December 27, the province will observe a holiday on account of the death anniversary of former prime minister and ex-PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto.