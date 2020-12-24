close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
December 24, 2020

Sindh government announces holiday for tomorrow

Thu, Dec 24, 2020
Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. — Photo:File

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has announced that tomorrow (Friday, December 25) will be a holiday across the province, reported Geo News. 

According to a notification released by the provincial government, Friday will be a holiday across the province on account of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

On December 27, the province will observe a holiday on account of the death anniversary of former prime minister and ex-PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto. 

