Man involved in gang-raping Chunian transgender arrested

Police have arrested a suspect who was involved in allegedly gang-raping and torturing a Chunian transgender, Geo News reported Thursday, citing sources.



An investigation was underway and raids were being conducted to arrest other suspects who were nominated by the transgender, sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, after the video of the transgender being tortured went viral on social media, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari had said that her office had taken notice of the incident.

The minister said that according to a police official, an FIR was registered under section 365.



"Now, after video surfaced, police reopened FIR & raids underway for arrest of accused," she said, adding that new sections would be inserted in the FIR during the investigation.

Moreover, she said that the district police officer had informed her that the incident had taken place two months ago. "DPO met the victim yesterday and assured him of justice," she said.

The federal minister noted that the main complaint in the FIR was that of torture and that the victim had added in a fresh complaint.

The incident

A transgender was allegedly gang-raped by men a few days ago and beaten with sticks.

A video of the person had gone viral on social media a few days ago in which they could be seen tied upside down from the ceiling and being beaten with sticks by some men.

The transgender could be seen crying and pleading with the men to stop.



The victim filed a complaint with the City Police Station, saying that some people had called him to perform at a function. However, the complainant alleged that they were subjected to gang-rape for three days by the suspects instead.

The transgender said that officials of the City Police Station had thrown out the case after registering it initially upon their complaint.

A spokesperson of the police said that the Kasur DPO had formed an inquiry committee on the transgender's request.

