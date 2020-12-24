Ahsan Iqbal says PM Imran Khan 'insulted' political, military leadership

PML-N leader censures the premier for making the GB provincial status announcement without consulation



Rejects reports regarding resignations by Opposition leaders



ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan went against national consensus by talking about the provincial status of Gilgit-Baltistan before the elections.



"The country's entire leadership had concurred that they would not talk about the provincial status of Gilgit-Baltistan before the elections, in the presence of the Army Chief and the Chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)," Iqbal said while addressing the media in Islamabad.

Censuring the premier for making the announcement without consulation, PML-N stalwart said that he insulted the political and military leadership by declaring Gilgit-Baltistan's provincial status without consensus.

He also rejected reports regarding resignations by Opposition leaders.

No Member of National Assembly (MNA) had sent his resignation directly to the Speaker and all members submitted their resignations through party leaders, he said.



Back in November, PM Imran Khan had announced a provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan when he visited the region to attend its 73rd Independence Day celebrations.



"One of the reasons for me coming to Gilgit-Baltistan is to announce that we have decided to grant Gilgit-Baltistan a provisional provincial status," he said. "We have taken this decision keeping in mind the UN Security Council's resolutions," the prime minister had added.